Research Analysts Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of TLS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

