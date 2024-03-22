Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (ABSI, AMZN, CTGO, DRI, DWL, FDS, FDX, GKOS, LLY, MTN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 22nd:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $469.00 target price on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $323.00 to $340.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $850.00 target price on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $263.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $134.00 to $120.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 500 ($6.37) target price on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

