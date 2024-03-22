Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (ACN, AIR, AMPX, ARMP, ASO, ASXC, ATKR, BLTE, BOLT, CBUS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 22nd:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $398.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $426.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $464.00 target price on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $460.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $480.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $539.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $596.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $530.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

