Reviewing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Omni Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $2.23 billion 2.19 $485.00 million $1.32 10.30 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

This table compares F.N.B. and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 21.77% 9.98% 1.28% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

