Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 38,687 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

