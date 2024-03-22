RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RIOCF stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
