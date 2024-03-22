Ripio Credit Network Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $30,303.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006672 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,136.16 or 0.99878966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00156292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00239526 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,868.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

