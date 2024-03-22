Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 26th

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Rithm Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

