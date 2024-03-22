Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 1099207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.