RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $585.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.05. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

