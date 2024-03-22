RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

