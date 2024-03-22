RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %

VRRM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

