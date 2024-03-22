RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 145,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

