RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 433 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Natera by 382.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,044,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,357 shares of company stock worth $26,206,633. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.