RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

RBC opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average of $254.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBC. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

