RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 67.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 356,529 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $526,044.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,946 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.