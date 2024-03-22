RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 196,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 205,489 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,348,345.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,701 shares of company stock worth $8,903,682 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

