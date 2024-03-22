RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.