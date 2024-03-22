RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of SPT opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Sprout Social
In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Stock Implodes Post Earnings, Guidance Muted
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.