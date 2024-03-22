RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,303,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $585.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.05. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.