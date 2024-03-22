RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $256.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $256.50. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

