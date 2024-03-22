RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $122,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

