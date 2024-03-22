RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $413.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.38 and a 12-month high of $419.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.