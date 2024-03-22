RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 251 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

