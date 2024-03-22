RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $283.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

