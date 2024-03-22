RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.57 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,295 shares of company stock worth $102,293,471. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

