RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 1.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.