RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,162.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.