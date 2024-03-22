RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,961. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.