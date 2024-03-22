RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 54,509 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,509 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,538 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

