RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.05 and a 200 day moving average of $257.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

