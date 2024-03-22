RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.29 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.90 and a 200-day moving average of $329.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

