RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.77. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.