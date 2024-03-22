RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 3.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

