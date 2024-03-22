Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

