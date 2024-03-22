Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $776.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.01 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $765.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

