Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.