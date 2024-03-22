Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.64. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 2,393,743 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.