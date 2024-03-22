Roth Capital Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

PRPL stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 321,643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

