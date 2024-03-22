Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 6.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 337,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 334,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

