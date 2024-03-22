Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Buys $46,200.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.51.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.