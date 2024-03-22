Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Buys $46,200.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.51.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

