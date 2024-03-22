Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) VP Francis D. Gannon Buys 2,000 Shares

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 389,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 193.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

