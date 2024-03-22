Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) VP Francis D. Gannon Buys 2,000 Shares

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 389,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
