Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 236,692 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $14.82.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
