Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 236,692 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $14.82.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.