Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,059,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,917 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,449 shares of company stock worth $562,298 over the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

