Saipem (SAPMY) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Saipem to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Saipem and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saipem Competitors 232 1324 1861 134 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Saipem’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saipem has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Saipem Competitors -10.15% -1.87% 3.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saipem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Saipem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem N/A N/A 1.39 Saipem Competitors $991.19 million $30.24 million 26.84

Saipem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Saipem. Saipem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Saipem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saipem competitors beat Saipem on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Saipem



Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

