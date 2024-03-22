Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $300.69 and last traded at $301.35. Approximately 703,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,831,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.45.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock worth $314,260,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $299.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,005,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

