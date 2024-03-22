Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
