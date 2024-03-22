Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) COO David Todd Pearson Acquires 2,300 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) COO David Todd Pearson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Saul Centers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Saul Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

