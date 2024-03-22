Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) COO David Todd Pearson Acquires 2,300 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) COO David Todd Pearson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BFS stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 136.42%.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.
