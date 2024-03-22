SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.40. The stock had a trading volume of 239,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

