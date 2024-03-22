SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.02

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 7.39%.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.