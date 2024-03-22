Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.